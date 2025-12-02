Craig Morgan Discusses Memoir and Son’s Death With Bunnie Xo

Craig Morgan recently discussed his memoir God, Family, Country: Soldier, Singer, Husband, Dad—There’s a Whole Lot More to Me, released in 2022, with Bunnie Xo. The interview was raw and real since the Tennessee-born singer and songwriter openly talked about life on the road, the military, performing, and losing his son, Jerry, to a drowning accident in 2016.

Craig Morgan Shares His Innermost Feelings

Morgan admitted that losing his son was a hard moment for his relationship with God, but clarified that he did not question his faith even after such a devastating loss: “I can’t say that I was mad at him. I would not question, but question, like, ‘really, God?’... As a Christian, I really thought, I mean, I know I made mistakes, I’ve done things wrong, but I thought I was doing pretty good. You know, bad sh— shouldn’t happen to you… not the way it works though.”

He added, “As I worked through all that, I realized God was never punishing me. He never was, and I don’t believe in one second that God took my son. I believe the devil did it. And I do know that God could stop him, and he didn’t for some reason. And what I have to accept is that that happened.”

Accepting the Truth

The “Love Remembers” singer also admitted struggling with not asking why things happened, instead just accepting that there are questions that would be left unanswered. “A lot of people seek out the reason why God let that happen,” he said. “Was it so that all those kids that got baptized after my son died would get baptized? Was it because of this? Or was it because of the charity that was established in his name that’s going to help all these kids? Is it going to affect that? I don’t do that.”

He added, “I can’t because you’ll chase that sh— forever and all you’re doing is looking for justification and for me, there is no justification. He’s gone, and that’s it. My youngest said it, we just have to live with the suck for the rest of our lives, and we miss him. But my faith in God will not waver.”