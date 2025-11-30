This Day in Country History: November 30

Nov. 30 offered holiday specials, inductions into hallowed organizations, and a birth and engagement that increased the country music family. Glen Campbell had his final show, and Dolly Parton had a fun Christmas movie premiere on Nov. 30.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Toby Keith opening a bar and restaurant to Dolly Parton's Christmas special, these were milestones for November 30:

2011: The late Toby Keith had the grand opening of his I Love This Bar & Grill Restaurant in Foxborough, Massachusetts, even though the country music artist had opened this establishment several months earlier. Ronnie Dunn was the headliner for this event. This restaurant was located next to Gillette Stadium, making it ideal for fans of sports events to enjoy a meal and beverage before or after a game.

The late Toby Keith had the grand opening of his I Love This Bar & Grill Restaurant in Foxborough, Massachusetts, even though the country music artist had opened this establishment several months earlier. Ronnie Dunn was the headliner for this event. This restaurant was located next to Gillette Stadium, making it ideal for fans of sports events to enjoy a meal and beverage before or after a game. 2016: Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love premiered on NBC. This made-for-television movie features Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder, and a cameo by Dolly Parton, portraying a family in rural East Tennessee who experience a Christmas miracle.

Cultural Milestones

Fans enjoyed seeing Glen Campbell perform for the last time, and Leroy Van Dyke had a cultural milestone on November 30:

2012: Glen Campbell performed his last show at the Uptown Theater in Napa, California. Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and couldn't remember some of the lyrics to his hit songs, such as "Gentle On My Mind," which he sang for fans at this show.

Glen Campbell performed his last show at the Uptown Theater in Napa, California. Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and couldn't remember some of the lyrics to his hit songs, such as "Gentle On My Mind," which he sang for fans at this show. 2019: The "Walk on By" and "The Auctioneer" singer Leroy Van Dyke was inducted into the Missouri Music Hall of Fame. Van Dyke received numerous awards during his career, including the Missouri Traditional Country Music Association Hall of Fame Award, the Country Music Association Founding President's Award, and membership in the Grand Ole Opry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Christmas specials were on the air on November 30, including:

2017: Darius Rucker sang "Winter Wonderland" at The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which aired on the ABC network.

Darius Rucker sang "Winter Wonderland" at The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which aired on the ABC network. 2020: Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, hosted the CMA Country Christmas special. This holiday special aired on ABC and featured performers such as Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and Lady A. Rhett also sang his song "Christmas in the Country."

Industry Changes and Challenges

From the birth of a baby girl to an engagement, these were notable country music industry changes for November 30:

2016: Jon Jones from the Eli Young Band and his wife, Sarah, welcomed their baby girl, Lila Pascale Jones.

Jon Jones from the Eli Young Band and his wife, Sarah, welcomed their baby girl, Lila Pascale Jones. 2020: The "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" singer Jake Owen announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein. The couple had been dating for about three years before their engagement, and they have a daughter together.