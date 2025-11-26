Vincent Mason to Hit the Road with Morgan Wallen Next Year

Vincent Mason is officially getting ready to hit the road with none other than Morgan Wallen next year. Despite the eventful 2025 Mason has already had performing at festivals and opening for other country music superstars, including Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Parker McCollum, and Jordan Davis, by the looks of it, his 2026 schedule will be just as packed.

Vincent Mason on Touring with Morgan Wallen

Touring with Parker McCollum might be on his bucket list, but getting the call to tour with Wallen was different. Mason admitted, “Morgan Wallen was really the one, though, that everyone kind of stopped in their tracks. My family and my friends from home, they were all kind of like, 'damn,'” per Country Now.

He added that he’s ready to perform in stadiums filled with fans, though, “Hopefully it’ll be like the other shows we’ve played. It won’t be too different.”

Mason also felt grateful for the changes in his life: “It was definitely the busiest year I’ve ever had. It’s kind of crazy to think back to the stuff we were doing in January, thinking it’s the same year…got to tour with some heroes of mine, which is really, really awesome. And put out the first album, sent the first single to country radio. So definitely a lot to deal with in real time.”

He added that he appreciates how he doesn’t “have to go off and do anything else” and just continues making albums, which he loves. “So, I can do that…I can do that forever. All I got to do is play shows and make more records, and I love that.”

Vincent Mason There I Go Tour

Aside from touring with Wallen, the Georgia-born singer is also gearing up for his own tour, Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Vincent Mason There I Go. The tour is set to kick off on January 22, 2026, in Kansas City and ends on May 15, 2026, in Boston. Special guests for the tour include Cole Goodwin, Zach John King, and Phil Kane on select dates.

Vincent Mason There I Go Tour Dates:

January 22, 2026: The Truman, Kansas City, MO

The Truman, Kansas City, MO January 23, 2026: Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln, NE

Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln, NE January 24, 2026: Val Air Ballroom, Des Moines, IA

Val Air Ballroom, Des Moines, IA January 29, 2026: Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, Fort Worth, TX

Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, Fort Worth, TX January 30, 2026: White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX January 31, 2026: Cook’s Garage, Lubbock, TX

Cook’s Garage, Lubbock, TX February 5, 2026: Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK February 6, 2026: Emo’s, Austin, TX

Emo’s, Austin, TX February 7, 2026: The Studio at The Factory, Dallas, TX

The Studio at The Factory, Dallas, TX February 12, 2026: Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN

Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN February 13, 2026: The Lyric, Oxford, MS

The Lyric, Oxford, MS February 14, 2026: Texas Club, Baton Rouge, LA

Texas Club, Baton Rouge, LA February 19, 2026: The Mill & Mine, Knoxville, TN

The Mill & Mine, Knoxville, TN February 20, 2026: MegaCorp Pavilion, Newport, KY

MegaCorp Pavilion, Newport, KY February 21, 2026: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA February 26, 2026: Georgia Theatre, Athens, GA

Georgia Theatre, Athens, GA February 28, 2026: The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

The Ritz, Raleigh, NC March 5, 2026: Vivid Music Hall, Gainesville, FL

Vivid Music Hall, Gainesville, FL March 6, 2026: House of Blues, Orlando, FL

House of Blues, Orlando, FL March 6, 2026: The Moon, Tallahassee, F

The Moon, Tallahassee, F April 23, 2026: The National, Richmond, VA

The National, Richmond, VA April 24, 2026: The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD April 25, 2026: Theatre of the Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

Theatre of the Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA May 7, 2026: The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON May 8, 2026: Royal Oak Music Theatre, Detroit, MI

Royal Oak Music Theatre, Detroit, MI May 9, 2026: Globe Iron, Cleveland, OH

Globe Iron, Cleveland, OH May 14, 2026: Irving Plaza, New York, NY

Irving Plaza, New York, NY May 15, 2026: House of Blues, Boston, MA