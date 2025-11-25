Randall King Releases ‘Big Deal’, a Honky-Tonk Track About Small-Town Fame

Randall King rolls out his new honky-tonk single “Big Deal,” a bombastic, witty track that skewers small-town fame in West Texas with his trademark humor and flair. Driven by robust honky-tonk energy, the song leans into King's signature sound while spotlighting the playful confidence that continues to define his rise.

Written by Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin, and Nick Walsh, and co-produced by King and Jared Conrad, “Big Deal” satirizes the everyday notoriety that shapes local reputations — bar closures, karaoke heroes, on-again-off-again dating stories — and frames them as exaggerated triumphs. The track embraces how quickly word spreads in tight-knit towns and how easily ordinary moments become legendary.

King describes the release in his own words: “Big big deal incoming! And it ain't no Black Friday sale!” King quips. “If you're a small towner with a big ole attitude like me, then you know how it is round here. This one's for you!”

“Big Deal” follows King's earlier July release, “I Keep Your Memory Around,” a heartfelt ballad written by Adam Craig, Matt Rogers, and Drew Parker. That song delivers a hopeful message about finding light at the end of the tunnel after heartbreak and loss, offering a quieter emotional counterweight to the swaggering humor of the new single. Both tracks preview the next chapter of King's artistic evolution.

The press preview also looks ahead to King's forthcoming album, positioning “Big Deal” as part of his 2026 project plan and signaling more studio work on the horizon. It marks his first new release since “I Keep Your Memory Around.” It continues the story he created in 2024's sophomore album, Into the Neon, in which he issued the country radio single, "I Could Be That Rain," which was critically acclaimed.