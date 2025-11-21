Zac Brown Band Sets First Country Act at Sphere Las Vegas With New Album Release

Zac Brown is entering a pivotal new chapter with the release of his seventh album, Love & Fear, arriving Dec. 5, the same day he launches a limited-run residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The project marks a significant moment of artistic independence and personal revelation, merging new music with a highly immersive live production.

“I'm really proud of this record. I produced this album myself and had an incredible team of people that helped me to pull it off,” says Brown. “It's the story of my childhood and growing up — what pushed me into music and to be who I am. I've never really told that story, unless it's to somebody who knows me really well. I'm telling the world about my challenges, what comes from those things, and the resiliency you gain in character. Struggle is something we all share as humans, and I'm trying to be the victor rather than the victim.”

“It's never too late to get it right,” says Brown. “That perseverance is what's gotten us to where we are in our career. As a man, I'm after the relentless pursuit of trying not to compromise — in my art or in my relationships.”

“We don't have a record label. We own all of our music. We own our masters. We're completely independent,” he notes. “We're putting a real budget and all of our energy behind this album and show. This is the next phase of our career — where we're going, what we're doing, and the level at which we're doing it. This is our biggest masterpiece so far in the craziest possible setting.”

Love & Fear spans 13 tracks and includes collaborations with Dolly Parton, Marcus King, and Snoop Dogg. Created over two years, the album pulls from visual art influences and features original oil paintings that will be incorporated into the Sphere production.