Florida Georgia Line Reunion? Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley Spotted Together at CMA Awards

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, formerly of country music duo Florida Georgia Line — who released five albums from 2012 to 2021 and consistently won the Vocal Duo of the Year at the CMA and ACM Awards — were spotted together at this past Wednesday's CMA Awards ceremony, which has fans wondering if there is a reunion on the horizon.

The pair shocked fans in 2022 when they announced they would be taking a break. There have been various speculations about the split between Hubbard and Kelley, both doing interviews to air their respective sides of the story.

Hubbard said in an interview last year (via Whiskey Riff), “For me, it was really unexpected. But BK came to me and said, ‘Man, I’m really feeling like I want to do a solo thing.”

He also revealed that Kelley wanted to continue with Florida Georgia Line, but he thought it was logistically impossible: “I don’t have capacity to do two careers. And also, it’s going to get super sticky. When we’re writing songs, who are we writing for? When we got two show offers, an FGL date and a solo date, what are we taking? I’m like, I don’t even logistically see how that would work, much less emotionally.”

Kelley, however, refuted what Hubbard said and shared that it was Hubbard who first released solo music. Although he was the one who’d been vocal about going solo, he'd planned to do so when their contract ended and after the release of their fifth album, Life Rolls On. He said, “Tyler had solo music out before I even did. Before we even got our fifth album out, he had released a couple songs, he had played Biden’s inauguration, which was a huge look to be a solo act with Tim McGraw. He released another song. I didn’t start releasing music ’til April. He was rockin’ at radio immediately, top of January of 2021, and I didn’t get music out ’til April and then the album in June.”

He added, “Surprised. Shocked for sure. I thought we had a deal about what the plan was. Going back to my main thing, is protecting FGL. I didn’t think that was a good look, if I’d have done it or if he did it.”

Should We Expect a Reunion?