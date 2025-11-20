Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Dolly Parton Partners With Tennessean Travel Stop for Highway Rebranding Project

Dolly Parton will be extending her famed hospitality from Tennessee to travelers across the country with a rebranding of the Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee. The site will open…

Jennifer Eggleston
Singer Dolly Parton performs at the Weinstein Co. Pre-Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center on March 4, 2006 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Dolly Parton will be extending her famed hospitality from Tennessee to travelers across the country with a rebranding of the Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee. The site will open The Tennessean Travel Stop in the summer of 2026, serving as a flagship and proof of concept for the expansion to additional regions within Tennessee before spreading to the rest of the country. The project is currently progressing through permits and early design planning, with architectural details reserved for a future unveiling.

“I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus,” states Parton. “All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafes, truck stops, and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what travelers desire on the road. Whether you are driving a truck, a bus, or a car, you want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey. I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee.”

The initiative is designed as an economic investment in rural counties and underserved highway corridors, with leadership emphasizing community impact, job creation, and long-term regional development. The Cornersville location will be redesigned to integrate modern amenities with Parton's welcoming aesthetic, offering a convenient, home-like experience for drivers of trucks, buses, and cars.

Gregory H. Sachs, Chairman/CEO of the Tennessean Travel Stop and Sachs Capital Group, says, “This new partnership allows us to carry that legacy forward in a way that celebrates everything special about Tennessee. Together with Dolly and her team, we're reimagining what a travel stop can be — transforming it into a warm, inviting destination where everyone feels welcome to slow down, kick up their feet, and stay awhile.”

Parton's team describes the project as more than a refueling stop, envisioning it as a place that recharges travelers' spirits while supporting local businesses and entertainment. Plans call for expanding the model well beyond Tennessee, weaving hospitality, retail, and culture into travel corridors across the country.

Dolly Partontennessee
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicKelsea Ballerini Defends Song as Art, Not Internet ClickbaitJennifer Eggleston
Garth Brooks performs during the 54th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center on November 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicGarth Brooks Releases Sixth Anthology Installment Covering Stadium Tour, Dive Bar Shows and Vegas ResidencyJennifer Eggleston
Brett Young performs onstage at Pier 17 Rooftop on October 10, 2024 in New York City.
MusicBrett Young Announces 2026 2.0 Tour With 18 U.S. Dates Starting at Ryman AuditoriumJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect