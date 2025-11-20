Dolly Parton Partners With Tennessean Travel Stop for Highway Rebranding Project

Dolly Parton will be extending her famed hospitality from Tennessee to travelers across the country with a rebranding of the Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee. The site will open The Tennessean Travel Stop in the summer of 2026, serving as a flagship and proof of concept for the expansion to additional regions within Tennessee before spreading to the rest of the country. The project is currently progressing through permits and early design planning, with architectural details reserved for a future unveiling.

“I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus,” states Parton. “All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafes, truck stops, and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what travelers desire on the road. Whether you are driving a truck, a bus, or a car, you want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey. I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee.”

The initiative is designed as an economic investment in rural counties and underserved highway corridors, with leadership emphasizing community impact, job creation, and long-term regional development. The Cornersville location will be redesigned to integrate modern amenities with Parton's welcoming aesthetic, offering a convenient, home-like experience for drivers of trucks, buses, and cars.

Gregory H. Sachs, Chairman/CEO of the Tennessean Travel Stop and Sachs Capital Group, says, “This new partnership allows us to carry that legacy forward in a way that celebrates everything special about Tennessee. Together with Dolly and her team, we're reimagining what a travel stop can be — transforming it into a warm, inviting destination where everyone feels welcome to slow down, kick up their feet, and stay awhile.”