Chris Young Kicks Off First Holiday Tour With New Christmas Songs and Acoustic Shows

Chris Young is gearing up for the launch of his first-ever holiday tour, It Must Be Christmas — An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young, a 15-date run that begins Nov. 20 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The acoustic tour will spotlight a mix of Christmas classics and fan-favorite hits, extending through Dec. 20 in Wallingford, Connecticut, with stops at venues including the Paramount Theater and the Dow Event Center Theatre. Rising artist MaRynn Taylor will join as the special guest for the full tour.

“Christmas is probably my favorite holiday,” shares Young. “Music was always heavily tied to the spirit of the season for me, so I can't wait to celebrate that feeling with everyone out on the road this year!”

Young recently released two new Christmas songs to lead into the tour: “Christmas Ain't Christmas” and a fresh cover of “Silver Bells.” “Christmas Ain't Christmas,” co-written by Young with Joel Hutsell, Emma Lee, and Lindsay Rimes, serves as a heartfelt reflection on the people and moments that make the season meaningful. His take on “Silver Bells” incorporates shimmering pedal steel paired with his signature vocal warmth, giving the holiday standard a nostalgic feel.

These releases arrive as Young continues building on the momentum of his tenth studio album, I Didn't Come Here To Leave, framing the new holiday music as part of the broader creative stretch surrounding the album's rollout and the announcement of his holiday tour.