Eric Church Concert Film Heads to IMAX Theaters for Two-Night Run in February

Eric Church will bring his new era to IMAX with Evangeline vs. The Machine, a concert film event screening exclusively in select theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 13 and 14, 2026. The project expands his reputation for boundary-pushing performances into a large-format, immersive experience designed for cinematic sound and scale.

Filmed at The Pinnacle in Nashville over two nights, the production features a six-piece band, four horns, four strings, an eight-person choir, and longtime vocalist Joanna Cotten. The setlist runs front to back through songs from the forthcoming album Evangeline vs. The Machine. It includes reimagined versions of “Desperate Man,” “Give Me Back My Hometown,” “Sinners Like Me,” “Mistress Named Music,” and “Springsteen.”

The IMAX release marks a first-of-its-kind partnership among IMAX, MCA Nashville, Mercury Studios, and Q Prime South, focused on delivering a high-fidelity live-music presentation in IMAX's 12-channel sound system and grand visual scale.

An exclusive preview of the project premiered on NBC's Today show, introducing the concert film's trailer and aligning with Church's 2025 album rollout. The full trailer is now available through the artist's official website and social channels.

Accompanying the film, Church will issue a 19-track live album, Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive, on Feb. 13, 2026. Pre-orders are open, with early releases of “Desperate Man (Live at The Pinnacle)” and “Knives of New Orleans (Live at The Pinnacle)” offering fans a preview of the performance's sonic depth.

“This project was never about fitting into a box — it's about breaking the damn thing wide open,” Church said in a release. “Seeing it in IMAX takes that to another level. The scale and sound experience is like nothing else.”