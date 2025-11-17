Luke Bryan and Ella Langley Collab for a New Rendition of ‘Winter Wonderland’
Luke Bryan and Ella Langley just teamed up for a brand-new version of “Winter Wonderland,” and let’s just say Santa came early this year. It’s festive, it’s fun, and it’s…
Luke Bryan and Ella Langley just teamed up for a brand-new version of “Winter Wonderland,” and let’s just say Santa came early this year. It’s festive, it's fun, and it’s got just enough of Bryan and Langley’s twang to make you want to add whiskey to your eggnog.
Luke Bryan and Ella Langley Team Up
Bryan and Langley’s duet is included in his first-ever holiday EP, Luke Bryan Christmas. The pair also filmed a music video singing inside a studio. Bryan teased the song in a video he posted on his Instagram, which features photos of himself and Langley set in an instrumental rendition of “Winter Wonderland.”
Track List
The holiday EP features three tracks:
- “Winter Wonderland” with Ella Langley
- “O Holy Night”
- “Run Run Rudolph”
Watch Bryan and Langley’s version of “Winter Wonderland” below.
What’s Next For Him?
Bryan is set to return as American Idol judge next season, which sees the franchise going to Nashville for Idol Week alongside other returning judges Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie. His all-inclusive concert vacation in Mexico, Crash My Playa, is also scheduled to return next year. He will be joined by other country music stars, including Riley Green, Dierks Bentley, Tucker Wetmore, and Priscilla Block, among others.