Luke Bryan and Ella Langley Collab for a New Rendition of ‘Winter Wonderland’

Luke Bryan and Ella Langley just teamed up for a brand-new version of “Winter Wonderland,” and let’s just say Santa came early this year. It’s festive, it's fun, and it’s got just enough of Bryan and Langley’s twang to make you want to add whiskey to your eggnog.

Luke Bryan and Ella Langley Team Up

Bryan and Langley’s duet is included in his first-ever holiday EP, Luke Bryan Christmas. The pair also filmed a music video singing inside a studio. Bryan teased the song in a video he posted on his Instagram, which features photos of himself and Langley set in an instrumental rendition of “Winter Wonderland.”

Track List

The holiday EP features three tracks:

“Winter Wonderland” with Ella Langley

“O Holy Night”

“Run Run Rudolph”

Watch Bryan and Langley’s version of “Winter Wonderland” below.

Luke Bryan, Ella Langley - Winter Wonderland (Official Music Video)

What’s Next For Him?