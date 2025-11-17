Little Big Town Adds New Holiday Song to 2024 Christmas Album

Backstage Country
(L-R) Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
Little Big Town is ushering in the holiday season with a new track and a special live performance series in Nashville. The group announced Thursday that a new Christmas song, “The Innkeeper,” arrived at midnight as part of their ongoing holiday project, The Christmas Record.

The album, originally released in October 2024, features 11 festive tracks. Fans received an early listen to “The Innkeeper” through a short preview shared across the band's social media platforms, including Instagram.

"We wanted to give you another Christmas song as a thank you for this incredible year," they teased on their socials Thursday. "'The Innkeeper' is available at midnight. Pre-save/add now at the link in bio."

In addition to the new single, Little Big Town will perform four holiday shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4. The performances mark a milestone for the Grammy-winning group, which has long expressed a desire to bring its music to the legendary Nashville stage during the holidays.

"It's always been a dream of ours to play Christmas shows at the historic Ryman," they said. "It's finally happening! Please come spend your holidays with us."

