This Day in Country History: November 16

One of the most significant events to occur on Nov. 16 was record producer Scooter Braun's sale of Taylor Swift's masters. Garth Brooks performed a memorable concert on this day, and George Strait played at a Texas dance hall he had once played 34 years earlier.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Oklahoma celebrating its centennial to Garth Brooks delighting fans, these are some major milestones for Nov. 16 over the years:

2007: Vince Gill and Reba McEntire performed a duet of "Oklahoma Swing" during Oklahoma's Celebrate the Century. Other performances at this legendary event included Shirley Jones singing her rendition of "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from the film version of Oklahoma!

Vince Gill and Reba McEntire performed a duet of "Oklahoma Swing" during Oklahoma's Celebrate the Century. Other performances at this legendary event included Shirley Jones singing her rendition of "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from the film version of Oklahoma! 2019: Garth Brooks once again broke attendance records with his 10th stadium stop at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Over 84,000 ecstatic fans cheered Brooks on while he played the venue for the first time in over 16 years.

Cultural Milestones

George Strait and Eli Young Band experienced milestones on Nov. 16, including:

2017: George Strait once again took the stage at Gruene Hall, Texas, which is the oldest dance hall in the state, after a 34-year hiatus. This concert was held as part of a release party for Strait's album Strait Out of the Box: Part 2.

George Strait once again took the stage at Gruene Hall, Texas, which is the oldest dance hall in the state, after a 34-year hiatus. This concert was held as part of a release party for Strait's album Strait Out of the Box: Part 2. 2018: Eli Young Band surprised music students at Lincoln Elementary in Delta, Colorado, with a show and 25 new Les Paul ukuleles as well as a check for $2,500 to help repair their existing instruments.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Vince Gill and Luke Bryan's names made history on this day for their notable recordings and performances:

2012: The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville hosted Chair-ish the Night With Vince Gill & Friends. This benefit concert featured the combination of Chair-ish the Kids and Vince Gill & Friends Concert for STARS.

The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville hosted Chair-ish the Night With Vince Gill & Friends. This benefit concert featured the combination of Chair-ish the Kids and Vince Gill & Friends Concert for STARS. 2017: Luke Bryan received a 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for his single "Kick the Dust Up." He also got a 2x Platinum certification for "Do I" and a 4x Platinum certification for his hit song "I Don't Want This Night to End."

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day in history also presented industry professionals with changes and challenges:

2020: Record producer Scooter Braun announced that he was selling the masters of six of Taylor Swift's records, including her country music titles. Though Swift was unable to buy the masters at that time, in May of 2025, she successfully purchased them from Shamrock Capital, which had acquired them from Scooter Braun.

Record producer Scooter Braun announced that he was selling the masters of six of Taylor Swift's records, including her country music titles. Though Swift was unable to buy the masters at that time, in May of 2025, she successfully purchased them from Shamrock Capital, which had acquired them from Scooter Braun. 2020: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line was diagnosed with COVID-19 early in November and quarantined in his tour bus parked in his home's driveway. On this day, Hubbard was cleared to return to his house and see his family.