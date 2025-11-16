Crack the Coyote Ca$h Code

Backstage Country
Coyote Country is celebrating its return to its original 102.7 frequency with your chance to win BIG! Coyote Country is home again on 102.7, and we’re celebrating this long-awaited return…

Taya Williams
Coyote Country is celebrating its return to its original 102.7 frequency with your chance to win BIG!

Coyote Country is home again on 102.7, and we’re celebrating this long-awaited return the best way we know how... by giving our loyal listeners the chance to win $102,000!

Your Chance at $102,000!

We’ve secured the 102.7 Coyote Country Cash Vault, and inside is a staggering $102,000. If you can guess the correct 5 digit code, you could be the one to take it all home! Pay off some bills, take that dream vacation, redo the kitchen, or pad the savings account... whatever you choose, $102,000 can go a long way. Plus, if you win, you'll also receive this beautiful custom designed horseshoe necklace from Michael E. Minden Diamond Jewelers!

Michael E. Minden Horseshoe

Here’s How to Play

Each weekday, listen for the cue to call at 7:00 AM, 8:00 AM, 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM, and 5:00 PM! When you hear the cue, pick up the phone and dial 702-597-1027 fast. If you’re the correct caller, you get one shot to guess the correct 5-digit combination and crack the Coyote Country code! Whether you go with lucky numbers, family birthdays, a meaningful pattern, or pure instinct, your guess could be the one that changes everything!

Set Your Presets. Mark Your Times. Take Your Shot.

The vault is locked and the money is real. 102.7 is more than a frequency—it’s where Coyote Country truly belongs! Coming home means celebrating with the people who’ve supported us through every shift, every show, and every song.

And what better way to say thank you than by giving you the chance to win $102,000?

Tune in, call in, and get ready—your chance at $102,000 starts now on 102.7 Coyote Country!

Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
