Parker McCollum Releases Holiday Cover, Plans 2026 Tour Expansion

Parker McCollum is getting into the spirit of the season with an updated performance of a classic song. The platinum-selling country-rock artist has released his version of "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," now available on select streaming platforms. Fans will also see him perform the festive track during the upcoming CMA Country Christmas special, airing on ABC in early December.

Reflecting on the song's roots in his career, McCollum shared a story from his early days performing live: "I covered the Bruce Springsteen version on Fox News in Austin, Texas, at 5:30 in the morning," he said in an interview. "It was one of the first times I ever played with a full band. I borrowed Brandon Rhyder's band, and we played 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town.' It was the first time I was ever on live TV."

The CMA Christmas performance marks another milestone in a year of momentum for McCollum. His single "What Kinda Man" remains in the top 10, maintaining his strong presence on the charts. The track appears on his self-titled fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, released earlier this year via MCA. The project includes fan favorites such as "Killin' Me," "Solid Country Gold," and "Big Sky."

The album has received praise from critics and fans for its authenticity and craftsmanship, which continues McCollum's accolades from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, and CMT. McCollum's growing trophy case includes multiple ACM, CMA, and CMT nominations and awards.

Since making his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2021 and taking the stage at RodeoHouston in 2022, McCollum has become one of the genre's most in-demand performers. He recently announced an expanded Parker McCollum Tour for 2026, following a third sold-out Houston show this year.