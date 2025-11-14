Country Knight: Win Tickets on Coyote Country

WITH SHAWN & AIMEE IN THE MORNING AND THE ROAD SHOW WITH RYAN ON 102.7 COYOTE COUNTRY

T-MOBILE ARENA • DECEMBER 2ND

Get ready to cheer, yell, stomp, and two-step your way into one of the biggest themed nights of the hockey season! 102.7 Coyote Country is giving you the chance to win your way into Country Knight with the Vegas Golden Knights, happening Tuesday, December 2nd at T-Mobile Arena. And the best part? You can win your tickets all week long with Shawn & Aimee in the Morning and Road Show with Ryan!

Country Knight is where the electric energy of VGK hockey collides with the boot-stompin’ fun of country music and you’ll be right there in the middle of it. Whether you’re a longtime Golden Knights fan, a country music lover, or someone who just loves a fun night out, this is the event you don't want to miss.

And these aren’t just any tickets... winners will score the exclusive Country Knight ticket package, which includes access to the game PLUS a limited-edition VGK-branded cowboy hat only available to fans attending this special event.

🎉 HOW TO WIN

Wake up with Shawn & Aimee in the Morning all week at 102.7 Coyote Country! Listen for your cue-to-call, be the correct caller, and you’ll instantly win a pair of tickets to the event. The Road Show with Ryan has your chance to win in the afternoon, AND we're even giving you a second chance to win below!

🎟️ WANT TO BUY TICKETS?

Even if you don’t win, you can still join the fun. Use special discount code COYOTE to save $10 off your ticket purchase. You can grab your tickets here!

🤠 DON’T MISS COUNTRY KNIGHT. ENTER TO WIN BELOW.