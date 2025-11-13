Alexandra Kay’s ‘Straight For The Heart’ Debuts With 71 Radio Adds in First Week

Alexandra Kay's first official radio single, "Straight For The Heart," impacted country radio this week with an impressive 71 adds. The release acts as a pivotal moment in Kay's second era, as her album Second Wind also charted on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and reached No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart. Introduced to country radio audiences earlier in the Second Wind rollout, the song showcases Kay's growing momentum across the genre.

Kay is preparing for an ambitious live schedule that begins with U.S. tour stops in Colorado Springs, Wichita, Lincoln, Clive, and Milwaukee. She will then perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Dec. 12 before expanding her international touring footprint. In 2026, she has shows booked in Australia and New Zealand, with a few of the dates supporting Old Dominion and a featured spot at CMC Rocks Queensland. The rising artist's touring slate continues with her third headlining tour in 2025, a return to the Grand Ole Opry, and an international run through early 2026.

The media have praised Kay's remarkable ability to connect authentically with fans, her strong and intense stage presence, and her assured showmanship. She has been recognized by major country music outlets, including Entertainment Focus, People, Country Now, Morning Hangover, and Holler.

As a country music artist with more than 8.7 million social media followers, Kay has formed one of the most loyal fan bases in the country music space online. She has achieved multiple iTunes milestones, including an All-Genre No. 1 album and several No. 1 Country Albums, affirming her success from independent to major label. Named Pandora's 2025 Artist To Watch: Country, Kay continues to build a powerful reputation as both a performer and songwriter.

Signed to BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, she blends contemporary polish with heartfelt storytelling. Her first album, All I've Ever Known, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes All-Genre and Country charts in 2023, and she has previously opened for Jelly Roll and Brad Paisley.

“Straight For The Heart” draws on rock ballads from the 1980s, combining the power ballad stylings of country music with fierce and defiant lyrics about resilience, heartbreak, and female empowerment — a bold statement in Alexandra Kay's burgeoning career, signaling the next chapter of confidence.