Maddox Batson Announces 46-Show Worldwide Tour for 2026, Supports Music Education With Ticket Sales

Nashville-born, Alabama-based 15-year-old artist Maddox Batson has announced his 46-show Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour 2026. The global trek begins Feb. 17 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will span the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, and Sweden before wrapping up on May 24 in Stockholm.

Supporting artists Baylee Lynn, Jenna Davis, Just Jayne, and Timmy McKeever will join Batson on select dates. The tour's name pays homage to Batson's early days performing on TikTok Live. "A lot of people might not remember I got my start on TikTok Live, so this tour name is a nod to those early days," Batson shares. "We love bringing our live shows to fans — it's crazy to me that it now means we're playing around the world. What a blessing to share this journey and new music with y'all!"

The upcoming tour follows Batson's recent 29-city I Need A Truck Tour, during which he joined Lainey Wilson for select performances. He also released new music, including the songs "Coincidence" and "No More". Known for gaining early attention on social media with cover songs, Batson has since transitioned into a full-fledged recording artist and co-writer, including a collaboration with Lana Del Rey and Quavo.

Presale tickets are available now at MaddoxBatson.com. The general public on-sale begins Nov. 14 at noon local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to an exclusive presale as part of Citi Entertainment, the official card program for the U.S. leg, with more details available at the Citibank Entertainment website.