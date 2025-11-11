Jackson Dean Releases ‘Over And Over’ as Tour Continues Through Canada

With the new single “Over And Over,” now available on Big Machine Records, Jackson Dean is positioning himself as one of the most exciting new voices in country music. This romance-tinged, minimalist ballad features Dean's raspy tone and smooth harmonies and employs minimal production choices to give meaning to the song's theme of steadfast love and devotion. Written by Dean alongside Luke Dick and Laura Veltz, “Over And Over” explores deep romantic connection and enduring love.

“I hope you all fall deeper in love to this,” shares Dean. “‘Over And Over' is for the one who makes you unable to see straight and for which the desire is forever.”

Following earlier releases “Be Your Man” and “Make A Liar,” the track is positioned as a standout addition to Dean's catalog — one that could easily soundtrack wedding first dances. It arrives as his breakout single, “Heavens To Betsy,” nears No. 1 on country radio, marking another milestone in a year of significant achievements.

Dean's rapid ascent began with his 2022 Platinum-certified debut, “Don't Come Lookin',” from Greenbroke, which helped earn him a 2023 ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year. He has since been included on several artist-to-watch lists, toured the world, and played shows with Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert.

In 2024, Dean started his On The Back Of My Dreams Tour, which sold out stops in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. He also performed at Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Live and served as direct support for Lee Brice on the What You Know About That Tour, while joining Brad Paisley on the Truck Still Works World Tour in Canada.