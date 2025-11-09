This Day in Country History: November 9

The 2004 and 2022 Country Music Association Awards were the highlight of Nov. 9, with big winners. Miranda Lambert's exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame closed on this day in 2014, and in 2024, fans had fun hearing their favorite performers at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami, Florida.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big winners at the 2004 and 2022 CMA Awards included:

The 38th Annual CMA Awards were held on Nov. 9 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Winners included Keith Urban as Male Vocalist of the Year, Kenny Chesney won Entertainer of the Year, and his album When the Sun Goes Down won Album of the Year. Brooks & Dunn snagged Vocal Duo of the Year, and Martina McBride won Female Vocalist of the Year. 2022: The 56th Annual CMA Awards were also held on Nov. 9 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Winners included Chris Stapleton for Male Vocalist of the Year, and Lainey Wilson took home Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Luke Combs won Entertainer of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

An exhibit and a benefit concert were cultural milestones on Nov. 9:

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed the Miranda Lambert: Backstage Access exhibit. Visitors saw some of Lambert's stage costumes, tour memorabilia, and items from her nonprofit, the MuttNation Foundation. 2017: Brad Paisley performed at The Rustic in Dallas, Texas, at the Kershaw's Challenge KC Live Benefit Concert. This nonprofit organization helps transform the lives of children in Africa.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Faith Hill's album release and a country music festival happened on Nov. 9:

Faith Hill's hugely successful album Breathe dropped on Nov. 9, with songs including "If My Heart Had Wings," "Bringing Out the Elvis," and "Love Is a Sweet Thing." The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and received multiple GRAMMYs, making this one of her biggest country/pop releases of all time. 2024: Country music fans traveled to Miami, Florida, for the first of the two-day Country Bay Music Festival. Headliners included Carrie Underwood, Chris Jansen, and Chayce Beckham. Waylon Wyall, Parmalee, and Redferrin also took the stage on Nov. 9.

Industry Changes and Challenges

COVID-19 wreaked havoc in 2020, and Willie Nelson had legal troubles on Nov. 9:

The Internal Revenue Service seized all of Willie Nelson's assets, including his ranch. During his career, Nelson made some dubious investments that the federal government deemed illegal, and he owed back taxes, late fees, and penalties. 2020: Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled the duo's performances, including their scheduled appearance at the upcoming CMA Awards. Lee Brice also had to cancel his appearance due to a positive COVID-19 test.