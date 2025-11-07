Maren Morris Extends Dreamsicle Tour Into Spring 2026, Donates Ticket Sales to No Kid Hungry

Maren Morris will stretch her Dreamsicle Tour into Spring 2026. The expansion adds 12 shows, kicking off April 15 in Nashville, Indiana, and wrapping May 3 in Dallas, Texas. The GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter revealed these plans yesterday after a 40-date run throughout 2025.

Festival appearances and headline concerts will span the United States. She'll perform at High Water Festival in North Charleston, South Carolina, on April 18. Crowds can anticipate tracks from Dreamsicle, plus selections spanning her entire career.

Each ticket sold funnels $1 to No Kid Hungry, a campaign working to end childhood hunger in America. Morris and the Lunatics Fund will contribute an extra $10,000. This news comes as SNAP benefits have lapsed for 42 million Americans, which includes 16 million children.

"1 in 5 children rely on SNAP benefits for food," Morris said in a statement, according to Pollstar. "With those benefits lapsed, millions of families are left wondering where their next meal will come from. No Kid Hungry does such incredible work directly within local communities around the country, and I'm so grateful we can join forces to support our neighbors during such a difficult time."

Morris has moved 187,442 tickets across 64 headline concerts, per reports submitted to Pollstar's Boxoffice. Total gross reached $8.8 million. She averages 2,929 tickets per show, bringing in $138,195 per night.

The new 2026 dates are below. Fans can pick up tickets on Ticketmaster.