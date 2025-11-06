Jelly Roll’s Louis Vuitton Shopping Trip in Australia Didn’t Go as Planned

While in Sydney, Jelly Roll rolled into the Louis Vuitton flagship store, and says he was greeted not by friendly sales reps, but by suspicious side glances. The singer, who’s famously lost 200 pounds, once joked that now that he can finally fit into Louis Vuitton, everyone should “pray for his bank account.” Unfortunately, it looks like that won’t be necessary after all.

Jelly Roll on His First Ever Australia Tour

The “Son of a Sinner” singer, who was previously not allowed to play international shows because of his past, has been enjoying his time in Australia, visiting the Sydney Opera House and enjoying everything the Land Down Under has to offer, especially since he’s playing Queensland, Newcastle, Perth, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

In an Instagram Story Roll posted on November 5, Wednesday, the Tennessee-born singer shared that he visited a Louis Vuitton store. However, he claimed that the staff’s treatment was far from cordial. He said, “Hey man, The Louis Vuitton in Sydney, legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in and rob that place. I have never been looked at more like a crim… Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad.. I was an actual criminal this bad.”

Fans Are Divided

Per the Daily Mail, some of the comments from critics and fans were pointing out that the staff’s reactions were most probably because of his face tattoos. One wrote, “Yeah face tatts imagine that. Meant to be intimidating and are. Not exactly rocket science.” Another commented, “Yeah, unfortunately face tattoos do intimidate, as they are intended, granted he has turned his life around, but unless you know who he is, you would be guarded.” A third added, “Rich or poor, muso or not, modern or old-fashioned, as I was in my youth the only people with face tattoos were crims and I guess for some that stigma still remains.”

Fans defended the country superstar: “I find that interesting. Sydney would be full of people with tatts over their face, is there not? FNQ/NQ, I have seen people with their faces and bodies covered in tats and no one seems to be bothered by it.” Another piped up, “They're judging him by his face tats! He's a really good dude tho!” A fan referenced the movie “Pretty Woman,” “Imagine doing a Julie Roberts on Jelly. He could of bought the whole shop.”