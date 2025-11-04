Orville Peck Announces Seven-Track EP ‘Appaloosa’ With Noah Cyrus Feature

Orville Peck has revealed a new EP, titled Appaloosa, that will feature seven tracks and will be released through Warner Records later on this year. Appaloosa marks another return to solo songwriting for Peck, who has expanded his songwriting to a wider context through a myriad of high-profile collaborations and appearances. The single, called "Drift Away," orients the listener toward Appaloosa's nostalgic sound, combining 1980s-inspired country balladry mixed with Peck's iconic baritone.

On ‘Drift Away,' twang-laced guitar lines curl around Peck's wandering vocals, which sound strong and expressive as the song swells into a sweeping, anthemic '80s-style country ballad, with lyrics like "Watch the kids ridin' shotgun roads, in '21 all the movies closed, high and dry they got nowhere else to go,' he sings at the opening. He conjures an innocent unease and yearning later on the chorus: ‘It's not about gettin' out, it's about lettin' go, don't ya know? Drift away with me, drift away with me.”

Appaloosa includes a collaboration with Noah Cyrus on the song “Atchafalaya.” The project continues Peck's genre-blending approach that has defined his work since Stampede in 2022, bridging traditional country with rock, pop, and alternative influences. Through its lyrics, it deals with youth, freedom, and the idea of emotional release while highlighting the beauty of staying in the moment instead of escaping.

Peck visually re-imagines his iconic fringed-mask aesthetic for Appaloosa, suggesting a return to a particular creative period while also suggesting a change from times when he performed in, or without, smaller masks. The EP also serves as a signifier for him growing into an artist who has been able to move between multiple worlds, from musical to film to stage — he has had a small part on Broadway in Cabaret and will next be starring as Vega in the upcoming Street Fighter film in 2026.