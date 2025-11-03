Eli Young Band Releases 26-Minute Documentary Chronicling 25-Year Career

A new short-form documentary, This Is Eli Young Band, now streaming on YouTube, traces the band's 25-plus-year journey from their University of North Texas fraternity days to becoming one of modern country's most enduring acts. The film features core members Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones, and Chris Thompson, with commentary from longtime manager George Couri and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta.

The film showcased significant career moments such as their first-ever record contract, a win in 2012 of the ACM Award, and the completion of their most recent independent collection of music, Strange Hours, which was recorded at Panhandle House Studio in Denton, Texas. The story also shows how Eli Young Band has kept its roots in Texas-country music while maintaining a national reach and creating songs that not only resonate with listeners today but also across generations.

Since 2011, Eli Young Band has earned four No. 1 country singles — "Crazy Girl," "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," "Drunk Last Night," and "Love Ain't" — and achieved 18 RIAA certifications. The film highlights both their monetary success as well as their ethos of sustainability, integrity, and artistic independence.

The Strange Hours Tour, happening at the same time as the doc, will include live concert performances in the U.S. and will allow fans to be the first to hear the band's new music in addition to their most popular hits.

"I love to look back over the years and remember everything we've been through and accomplished," lead singer Mike Eli says. "You forget sometimes how crazy the journey's been. I'm so glad to have an opportunity to share our story with the world."