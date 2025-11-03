Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Eli Young Band Releases 26-Minute Documentary Chronicling 25-Year Career

A new short-form documentary, This Is Eli Young Band, now streaming on YouTube, traces the band’s 25-plus-year journey from their University of North Texas fraternity days to becoming one of…

Jennifer Eggleston
Eli Young Band arrives at the 43rd annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Charley Gallay / Stringer via Getty Images

A new short-form documentary, This Is Eli Young Band, now streaming on YouTube, traces the band's 25-plus-year journey from their University of North Texas fraternity days to becoming one of modern country's most enduring acts. The film features core members Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones, and Chris Thompson, with commentary from longtime manager George Couri and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta.

The film showcased significant career moments such as their first-ever record contract, a win in 2012 of the ACM Award, and the completion of their most recent independent collection of music, Strange Hours, which was recorded at Panhandle House Studio in Denton, Texas. The story also shows how Eli Young Band has kept its roots in Texas-country music while maintaining a national reach and creating songs that not only resonate with listeners today but also across generations.

Since 2011, Eli Young Band has earned four No. 1 country singles — "Crazy Girl," "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," "Drunk Last Night," and "Love Ain't" — and achieved 18 RIAA certifications. The film highlights both their monetary success as well as their ethos of sustainability, integrity, and artistic independence.

The Strange Hours Tour, happening at the same time as the doc, will include live concert performances in the U.S. and will allow fans to be the first to hear the band's new music in addition to their most popular hits.

"I love to look back over the years and remember everything we've been through and accomplished," lead singer Mike Eli says. "You forget sometimes how crazy the journey's been. I'm so glad to have an opportunity to share our story with the world."

The band invites fans to explore the full film on YouTube, where links connect directly to upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster. With This Is Eli Young Band, the group celebrates its legacy while looking ahead to a future rooted in the same friendship, passion, and creative spirit that began in a Texas college town. Fans can visit eliyoungband.com or follow @EliYoungBand for updates and tour information.

Eli YoungMike Eli
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
The exterior of Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. It was in honky-tonk venues that the drinking songs that built country and western music were born.
MusicThe Drinking Songs That Built Country and Western MusicYvette Dela Cruz
In this photo illustration, a TikTok logo is displayed on an iPhone. Country musicians are now using social media platforms to build their fanbase.
MusicFrom Honky-Tonks to Hashtags: How Country Musicians Are Winning Fans OnlineYvette Dela Cruz
Gavin Adcock performs onstage during the Warner Music Nashville Lunch
MusicGavin Adcock and Zach Bryan Feud ContinuesYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect