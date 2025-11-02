This Day in Country History: November 2

Nov. 2 has recorded several interesting and significant milestones over the years. Garth Brooks won big at the 2016 CMA Awards, Marty Stuart showed a different creative side with his published photographs, and the Canadian Billboard Hot 100 had several No. 1 positions for country music artists. Here are other memorable events from Nov. 2.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists received honors and topped charts on Nov. 2:

At the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards, the big winners included Garth Brooks for Entertainer of the Year, Chris Stapleton for Male Vocalist of the Year, and Carrie Underwood for Female Vocalist of the Year. 2024: Country music artists topped Canada's Billboard Hot 100 chart. Morgan Wallen's "Love Somebody" reached No. 1 in its first week, Sahboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" peaked at No. 1 after 28 weeks on the chart, and Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help" reached No. 1 after 24 weeks on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

A fundraiser and a photographic exhibition were cultural milestones for Nov. 2:

Dierks Bentley headlined the Hudson Family Foundation benefit and fundraiser at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Alabama, with proceeds from the event helping local children and families in need. 2014: American Ballads: The Photographs of Marty Stuart exhibit, which closed on Nov. 2 at the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tennessee, included a collection of his works, such as "Badlands" from his time with the Lakota Indigenous People, "The Masters" from his collaboration with musicians, and "Blue Line Hot Shots," featuring images of some of America's hidden back roads.

Notable Recordings and Performances

ABC aired a special show honoring crossover artists, and Dierks Bentley appeared at the Ryman Auditorium:

ABC TV aired a special called Countdown to the CMA Awards: Country's Greatest Crossover Hits, which highlighted artists who had successfully transitioned from a different genre into country, such as Darius Rucker and Carrie Underwood. 2022: During Cole Swindell's Nov. 2 performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the She Had Me At Heads Carolina singer introduced special guest Dierks Bentley, and ended the show with Swindell's new release, "Sad A** Country Song."

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a death to a divorce, these industry changes occurred on Nov. 2:

1970s country music legend Thomas "Tommy" Cary Overstreet died at the age of 78. This prolific songwriter had hits such as "Send Me No Roses" and "Gwen (Congratulations)." 2020: The "You're The One That I Want" singer Julianne Hough filed for divorce from her husband, Brooks Laich. The couple married in 2017.