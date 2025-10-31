Heat for the Holidays: Win A New Heating Unit

This holiday season, one act of kindness could make all the difference. Silver State Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is proud to give back to our community with Heat for the Holidays — a special program designed to help a Las Vegas family in need stay safe, warm, and comfortable this winter.

We know times can be tough, especially during the colder months. That’s why we’re inviting you to nominate a deserving family who could use a little extra warmth this year. Whether they’ve faced financial challenges, unexpected hardships, or simply spend their time helping others, this is your chance to shine a light on someone who deserves something truly special.

One deserving household will receive a brand-new American Standard heating and cooling system, completely installed by the trusted professionals at Silver State Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. This incredible prize includes expert installation of a high-quality American Standard heat pump or gas package unit, ensuring comfort and reliability for years to come.

It’s simple to make a difference:

👉 Enter your information below

👉 In 250 words or less, tell us about why your family or a family you know deserve the gift of Heat for the Holidays

👉 Entries must be received by November 11, 2025

Let’s come together as a community and help a neighbor in need experience the true spirit of the season — because everyone deserves a warm home for the holidays.

Heat for the Holidays — brought to you by Silver State Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, your trusted home comfort experts proudly serving Las Vegas and Southern Nevada.