Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood Duet Earns Platinum Certification From RIAA

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood are celebrating a new milestone with their duet "I'm Gonna Love You," which has received Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This level of certification signifies over one million units sold, and streaming contributions are considered in this total, with 1,500 on-demand audio streams equaling one unit.

The song, featured on Johnson's Leather Deluxe Edition album, has surpassed 360 million global streams since its release via CoJo Music and Warner Music Nashville. It previously held the No. 1 position on the country charts for two consecutive weeks in March, cementing Johnson's fourth career chart-topper and Underwood's 29th No. 1 single.

The collaboration first appeared on the 2024 CMA Awards platform, performing "I'm Gonna Love You" for millions of viewers. Their performance took off and helped push the song to the top of the streaming and radio charts within weeks.

Both Johnson and Underwood are nominated for multiple categories at the upcoming 59th annual CMA Awards in November, including Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year for their duet.

Underwood's latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, debuted in 2022, and "I'm Gonna Love You' is her first earnest single since then. Johnson, on the other hand, is continuing to build on his wave as one of country music's fastest rising traditionalists, finding fans far beyond just Texas.

The duo's Platinum certification speaks to its staying power and generational appeal, overlaying Johnson's rough authenticity with Underwood's powerhouse vocals. Their collaboration unites two distinct paths to country stardom — one forged through years of relentless touring, the other launched by a reality television breakthrough.

"I'm Gonna Love You" remains one of the year's standout successes in the genre, demonstrating that heartfelt storytelling and vocal chemistry still drive country's biggest hits.