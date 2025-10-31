Carrie Underwood is Officially the Highest RIAA-Certified Female Country Artist

Bow down to country royalty! Carrie Underwood has officially lassoed a record-breaking title: she’s now the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time, meaning nobody in country music’s ladies’ lineup has sold more certified records than the Oklahoma powerhouse herself (a whopping 95 million units). That’s right, the same woman who once humbly auditioned for American Idol is now sitting in her laurels.

Carrie Underwood: 'I Owe Everything to the Fans'

Underwood’s musical résumé already includes Grammys, CMT, ACM, and CMA awards, among others. But this new RIAA milestone puts her in a league of her own. In a statement she shared via RIAA’s website, Underwood said, “Accomplishments like this are more than I would have ever dared to dream of when I was starting out. I owe everything to the fans, who have literally voted for me from the beginning of my career and have showed up and given me so much love for over 20 years. I feel truly blessed.”

Underwood was presented with a plaque to commemorate the milestone after her Grand Ole Opry performance last week. Mike Harris, President & CEO of MCA, said, “This monumental achievement solidifies Carrie Underwood’s legacy as a generational talent and a true titan of the music industry. Becoming the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time is a testament to the unparalleled connection Carrie shares with fans and the enduring power of her artistry.”

RIAA Certifications

Here are some of Underwood’s notable and major RIAA certifications, from her biggest albums to smash singles.

Major album certifications

Debut album Some Hearts – 9x Platinum

Carnival Ride – 4x Platinum

Play On – 3x Platinum

Blown Away – 3x Platinum

Storyteller – Platinum

Cry Pretty – Platinum

My Gift - Gold

Hit Single Certifications

“Before He Cheats – 11x Platinum

“Blown Away” - 5x Platinum

“Cowboy Casanova” - 4x Platinum

“All-American Girl” - 3x Platinum

“Church Bells” - 3x Platinum

“Something in the Water” - 2x Platinum

“The Champion” (feat. Ludacris) - Double Platinum

“I’m Gonna Love You” with Cody Johnson – Platinum

“Favorite Time of the Year” - Gold