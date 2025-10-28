Fan Walks On Stage During Riley Green’s Performance of ‘There Was This Girl’

During a recent show, Riley Green found himself sharing the stage with an unexpected guest after a tequila-fueled fan decided it was her he was singing about in “There Was This Girl.”

Riley Green’s Unexpected Duet Partner

In the middle of the song, a tipsy concertgoer wandered up onto the stage. Security politely escorted her off while Green seemed oblivious to what was happening behind him and continued performing. The uninvited guest did not cause any ruckus and just seemed to be caught in the moment.

Turns out, the stage crasher was the sister of another country music artist, Annie Bosko. Bosko posted on her Instagram the video of her sister, Katie, on stage. She captioned the post with an apology to Green and his team and that she had shots of tequila before the stunt: “She said she wanted to ‘support my career’… didn’t know she meant onstage. FYI @rileyduckman didn’t invite her up — tequila did... and there was definitely more than one in her hand. God help me. Apologies team Riley.”

Katie replied and tagged Green, “I was trying to support his career!!!! also he had no backup dancers and you know how much I love being a backup dancer @anniebosko Can I be your backup dancer????”

Fans' Reaction

Fans thought it was hilarious. One fan commented, “She’s living her best life hahaha.” Another wrote, “this is pure comedy.” However, it seems the ladies in the comment section had their eyes not on Green but on his security detail who escorted Katie. One commenter said, “I was about to be like I would get on stage just to get walked off by that man." A sentiment shared by another, “Wouldn't mind the hot tatted security.”