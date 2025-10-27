Luke Combs Bringing Category 10 Entertainment Spot to Las Vegas Strip in 2026

Luke Combs is expanding his brand with a new venue on the Las Vegas Strip. The singer and songwriter, whose 2026 tour will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Mar. 21, has officially announced the second location of his entertainment complex, Category 10.

“I am stoked about having a second Category 10 location in Las Vegas,” Combs said in a statement. “2026 was already going to be an awesome year, but this takes it to the next level. I can't wait for Bootleggers to have their own place to party on the Strip.”

The project reflects Caesars Entertainment's strategy of leveraging celebrity branding for its venues, joining other collaborations with names like Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, and the Vanderpump Hotel. The new venue, developed in partnership with the Opry Entertainment Group, is intended to compete with existing country music properties that include Blake Shelton's Ole Red and Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar, as well as attract country music fans to an energized nightlife experience in Las Vegas.

Construction is already underway at Flamingo Las Vegas, bringing a Nashville-style experience to the Strip following the success of Combs' Nashville flagship. The Las Vegas location will feature a variety of spaces inspired by Combs' music and personality, including Hurricane Hall, The Still bourbon lounge, The Eye Rooftop overlooking the Strip, and The Beautiful Crazy Women's Lounge with a champagne bar and vanity mirrors.

Fans can follow venue updates at category10.com/lasvegas. Combs recently became country music's most RIAA-certified artist with 168 million units sold. This expansion represents one of the first Nashville-style bar concepts to open outside of Music City. This is a commendable step toward merging true country entertainment with the excitement from Las Vegas.