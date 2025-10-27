Kenny Chesney Announces 16-City Book Tour and 2026 Las Vegas Sphere Return

Kenny Chesney is expanding his creative reach beyond the stage with a 16-stop book tour for his upcoming release, Heart•Life•Music. The tour begins Nov. 3 in Johnson City, Tennessee, and concludes Nov. 16 in Miami, Florida. Fans attending the events will enjoy intimate conversations with Chesney about his life and career, behind-the-scenes stories from his decades in country music, and the opportunity to receive signed copies of the new book.

Heart•Life•Music offers an intimate look at Chesney's musical background, sharing an account of his odyssey from small-town dreamer to major venue vocalist. It also chronicles his songwriting process and interactions with Nashville legends, as well as his views on Nashville's music culture as a part of his makeup.

Chesney shares, "I didn't think I had a book in me, but the more we worked, the more I realized: this is a love letter to a Nashville that's forgotten, legends who gave me wisdom along the way, friends who kept me grounded, the horrible addiction to great songs I may've always had — but didn't realize. The more we worked, the more excited I got, because I realized for the next kid out there who doesn't know how to get out of the backyard to chase their dreams, this is the treasure map!"

In addition to his book tour, Chesney will return to the Las Vegas Sphere in 2026 for a second residency, following his groundbreaking 2025 debut that made him the first country artist to perform at the venue with 15 sold-out shows. His new run will feature five performances from June 19 to June 27, offering refreshed visuals and reimagined song arrangements.

"It's finally time to make it a REALITY. My first summer at Sphere was so special. Watching you guys experience the magic gave me so many ideas — reworking some songs from last year and adding a few that deserved this 4-D treatment. There are a lot of ways to play this venue, but I'm pretty sure nobody's had more fun or brought more joy than No Shoes Nation. If you missed it, come on! And if you were there, come live it again — because this isn't something you get to do every year," said Chesney.