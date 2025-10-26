This Day in Country History: October 26

Luke Combs and Eric Church received a Country Radio Seminar Humanitarian Award for raising over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts at their Concert for Carolinas benefit show on Oct. 26, 2024. Garth Brooks and Ricky Scaggs were honored on this day in 2016, and the music industry lost two great icons, Louis Nunley in 2012 and Hoyt Axton in 1999.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big names celebrated significant achievements on Oct. 26:

2016: Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Reed, and Garth Brooks, along with his studio band the G Men, were inducted into the Musicians' Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. This honor recognizes outstanding contributions in music across various genres.

Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Reed, and Garth Brooks, along with his studio band the G Men, were inducted into the Musicians' Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. This honor recognizes outstanding contributions in music across various genres. 2018: Chris Young performed at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This was the first country music show held in the arena, which is home to the Milwaukee Bucks. The concert also featured Morgan Evans and Dan + Shay.

Cultural Milestones

It's always so heartwarming to see musical artists raising money for charities and organizations:

1998: The "Be My Baby Tonight" singer John Michael Montgomery raised over $14,000 for the Jessamine Humane Society at his Putt for Paws golf tournament and concert.

The "Be My Baby Tonight" singer John Michael Montgomery raised over $14,000 for the Jessamine Humane Society at his Putt for Paws golf tournament and concert. 2024: Luke Combs and Eric Church, both natives of North Carolina, headlined the Concert for Carolina benefit, which raised funds for victims of Hurricane Helene. The event, held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, also featured Billy Strings, James Taylor, Keith Urban, and The Avett Brothers.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable country music concerts held on Oct. 26 included:

2022: On the final day of the three-day Country Fest Cancun in Cancun, Mexico, fans sang and danced to music from Trace Adkins, Rodney Atkins, and Jenna Jane.

On the final day of the three-day Country Fest Cancun in Cancun, Mexico, fans sang and danced to music from Trace Adkins, Rodney Atkins, and Jenna Jane. 2024: Fans traveled to Cape Town, South Africa, to hear Darius Rucker, Cam, and Kip Moore headline the Cape Town Country Music Festival. Other performers at the event included Juan Boucher, James Johnston, and Brendan Peyper.

Industry Changes and Challenges

When a music legend dies, it impacts the industry:

1999: The legendary Hoyt Axton died at the age of 61 from a heart attack. Axton was known for songs such as "Boney Fingers," "Greenback Dollar," and "Yellow Rose of Texas."

The legendary Hoyt Axton died at the age of 61 from a heart attack. Axton was known for songs such as "Boney Fingers," "Greenback Dollar," and "Yellow Rose of Texas." 2012: Veteran backup singer Louis Nunley died at the age of 81. Nunley was a studio singer who did backup vocals for legends such as The Anita Kerr Singers, The Jordanaires, Dolly Parton, Jim Reeves, and Eddy Arnold.