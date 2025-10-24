Dan + Shay Releases Surprise Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Back to December’ After Viral Soundcheck Moment

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney perform onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Dan + Shay have released a cover of Taylor Swift's “Back to December,” following an impromptu soundcheck performance that went viral online. The moment, shared on Instagram, quickly gained momentum with fans, prompting the duo to enter the studio and record a full version of the song within days. They described the effort as the fastest recording-to-release turnaround in their nearly 13-year career.

“What started as an impromptu soundcheck cover of one of our favorite @taylorswift songs turned into the quickest recording-to-release turnaround in our almost 13-year career. Huge thanks to our fans who encouraged us to get in the studio and make a full version, and to everyone on our team who worked like crazy to help us make it happen. We're proud of the way it turned out, and hope you love it as much as we do. Back To December — out now!” they shared on Instagram.

The duo originally posted a short clip of their soundcheck rendition, which garnered hundreds of thousands of views, before confirming they had recorded a studio version in response to fan enthusiasm. The track, now available on streaming platforms, serves as a nostalgic nod to Taylor Swift's 2010 ballad from her Speak Now album, which reflects on heartbreak and regret.

Dan + Shay also addressed their recent social media quiet spell, explaining they have been deep in the studio working on new projects. They suggested that a tour could be in the cards, while also giving the promise of a new Christmas holiday song this year, continuing their tradition of holiday songs. They advised their audience to anticipate 2026 as an important year for their artistic development and touring. They insinuated that it would be a time when their fans see them very invested in a more creative lifestyle.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, continues to expand her catalog, recently releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3. She now owns all her recorded music, including “Back to December,” reinforcing her position as one of the most powerful independent artists in the industry.

