Ty Herndon Drops First Half of 30th Anniversary Double Album

Ty Herndon performs onstage at The Concert For Love And Acceptance presented by Ty Herndon and GLAAD at Category 10 on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ty Herndon will release a brand new collection of songs called THIRTY that marks three decades of making music. The project will be released in two parts, with Volume One as newly interpreted renditions of his biggest songs. The album was released on Oct. 17 under his new three-album deal in partnership with Nashville's Club44 Records.

The album also has collaborations with many famous artists, including LeAnn Rimes, Michael Ray, Kristin Chenoweth, Chrissy Metz, Brooke Eden, Joanna Cotten, Shelly Fairchild, and Alex Schwartz, representing various styles of both new country and crossover talent. Among the standout tracks are a duet with Brooke Eden on “I'd Move Heaven and Earth” and a reimagined version of “Big Hopes” featuring Herndon's husband, Alex Schwartz.

The album's second single is a new version of his 1998 hit “A Man Holdin' On (To a Woman Lettin' Go),” created in collaboration with Ashley McBryde. The original song, written by Gene Dobbins, John Ramey, and Bobby Taylor, became one of Herndon's signature tracks in the late 1990s. A live performance of the new rendition is available via an accompanying YouTube link, highlighting the song's emotional depth and message.

“This album is truly a celebration of the last 30 years of my life and career,” said Herndon. “To revisit these songs-some that defined me and others that I always wished had their moment-with such an incredible group of friends and artists is the honor of a lifetime. THIRTY is about honoring where I've been while also looking ahead with gratitude and hope. We're already at work on Volume 2, and I can't wait for folks to hear the next chapter.”

“A Man Holdin' On” was written by Gene Dobbins, John Ramey, and Bobby Taylor and became one of Herndon's signature songs in the late '90s. He shared, “This song has always been one of the most emotional songs in my catalog. To revisit it with someone as fearless and gifted as Ashley was both humbling and electric. We didn't just sing the song — we lived it."

Herndon's memoir, titled What Mattered Most, is scheduled for release on Mar. 31, 2026, and will offer further insight into his life and career.

