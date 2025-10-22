How ‘Hear About a Girl’ Became Dalton Dover’s Big Break

Dalton Dover is a small-town Georgia singer who went from winning his school’s talent show, playing local gigs, to becoming one of country music’s most exciting new voices, all thanks to a little tune called “Hear About a Girl.” It’s the kind of breakout moment every artist dreams of: a song that didn’t just introduce them to the country music scene but made the fans stop and take notice.

What started as a heartfelt story about love and heartbreak quickly became the anthem that turned a small-town dreamer into Nashville’s next big thing.

Dalton Dover - Hear About a Girl (Official Audio)

From Georgia to Nashville: Dalton Dover's Journey Before the Hit

Dover grew up in a small Georgia town with a population of only 1,200, where he met his high school sweetheart, Faith, who he later married. His grandfather introduced him to classic country artists Keith Whitley, Rhett Akins, Joe Diffie, and Steve Wariner. After winning his fifth-grade talent show by singing Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” Dover began teaching himself to play the guitar. The first song he learned to play was “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley.

Dover said of Whitley’s influence on him, “When you listen to a Keith Whitley record, you can hear his love for country music...I got chills all over my body and I was like, 'Man, this is what I wanna do.’”

The Georgia-born singer, who honed his skills singing in church and performing at local bars, appeared on "The Voice" in 2019, where he received support from Blake Shelton. Dover started using the power of social media, particularly TikTok, to build his fanbase, posting himself covering songs by other artists before scoring gold with "Hear About a Girl."

The Songwriting Process for a Breakout Hit

Written by the collaborative team of Adam Craig, Michael Carter, and Jim McCormick, and produced by Matt McV (Matthew McVaney), the song’s is about a relationship that goes wrong. The singer turns to alcohol to help heal his broken heart: “And then you hear about a girl you can't get off your mind / Drinking by yourself just trying to find / A little bit of hope in the 90 proof / That you'll get over her 'cause she's over you.”

The songwriting team crafted a relatable song that truly resonates with listeners. Its universal theme, losing someone you love, struggling with heartbreak, and coping with alcohol, is something many people can identify with.

The Strategic Release and Timing

The song was released on June 3, 2022, just days before Dover’s official CMA Fest debut. The timing was crucial, as the song helped build momentum for his first major industry performance scheduled for a week later. He also appeared at Ole Red on June 9. By that time, country music fans were already buzzing.

“Hear About a Girl” was not only Dover’s ticket to the industry but also the bridge between his previous independent releases, including “You Got A Small Town” and “Baby I Am”, and becoming a signed artist for a major label.

How “Hear About a Girl” Launched Dalton Dover as a Country Star