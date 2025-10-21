Lainey Wilson Releases Festive EP ‘Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition)’ Ahead of Grand Ole Opry Christmas Performance

Lainey Wilson has released a holiday-themed EP titled Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition), featuring three festive tracks and instrumental versions of each. The collection includes a holiday version of her song “Peace, Love, & Cowboys,” a posthumous duet of “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” with Bing Crosby, and a cover of George Strait's “Christmas Cookies.” The digital edition is available now, while physical formats — 12-inch vinyl, 7-inch vinyl, and CD — will be released on Nov. 21 and will include the instrumental versions of all tracks.

The holiday release coincides with the deluxe edition of her acclaimed album, Whirlwind, which adds five new songs, including “Somewhere Over Laredo,” a track currently climbing the country radio charts and receiving praise from major outlets. Wilson's momentum continues following a landmark year of achievements, including hosting the 59th CMA Awards, where she leads all artists with six nominations. Wilson's nominations include Entertainer of the Year, as well as Female Vocalist of the Year.

She has also made an appearance on the TIME100 Next; she appeared on that list in 2025 as an indication that her influence is growing outside of the country music framework. Wilson has written less than a hundred songs, including eight number one hits, and has recorded with artists such as Cole Swindell, Jelly Roll, and Hardy. She is also set to make her feature film debut in Reminders of Him next year.