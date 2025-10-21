Cooper Alan Set to Drop 20-Song Debut Album ‘Winston-Salem’ November 7

Cooper Alan announced his debut album, Winston-Salem, on the way for Nov. 7. The 20-track project showcases the range of Alan's artistry through stories filled with emotion while blending in high-energy performances that reflect Alan's roots and his growth as a performer.

The album is split into two thematic halves: Winston investigates Alan's personal journey of family, fatherhood and self-reflection, while Salem gives us a glimpse at his uplifting, fun-loving personality through energetic and crowd-approved songs. Together, they give us a complete outline of an artist navigating self-reflection and celebration.

This year has marked a major milestone for Alan, and even though he has already had a successful run of sold-out performances in North America, including the Canadian portion of his To The Bar Tour. He continues multiplicity philanthropy through his efforts through The Cooper Alan Foundation, predominantly around mental health initiatives inspired by his ever-growing relationship with fans.

Recent singles such as “Hard Acre,” “Holy Ghost,” and “Dale Dickens (RIP)” have underscored Alan's evolution as a songwriter and performer, merging heartfelt storytelling with upbeat, genre-blending production. In advance of the album drop, Alan released two new singles, "Roots" and "BOS," each representing a different aspect of his artistry.

"Roots" brings forth a warmth and narrative-driven homage to Alan's Southern upbringing through the lens of 1990s country nostalgia, while "BOS" combines bold and swaggering style of 1950s rock and roll with integrity and modern country, with a nod to the excitement of his live shows. The songs are representative of the duality at the core of Winston-Salem — truth and spontaneity, equally.

“I'm beyond excited to finally share a body of work that captures every side of who I am,” shares Alan. “'Winston-Salem' is more than just a collection of songs — it's a reflection of the highs, lows, and everything in between that have shaped me. From the raw, emotional tracks that dig into the heart of my story, to the wild, off-the-wall songs that showcase the fun and unpredictable side of me, it's all here."