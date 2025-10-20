Keith Urban Overwhelmed With Emotion Singing ‘Somebody Like You’ During Nashville Show

When you think of Keith Urban, your mind probably goes straight to awesome guitar solos, perfectly disheveled hair, and a rocker cowboy look he’s perfected all these years. But during a recent Nashville show, the country superstar reminded everyone that even the biggest stars can get a little emotional. While performing his hit “Somebody Like You,” Urban was visibly moved and needed to pause mid-song.

Keith Urban Wraps High and Alive Tour

On October 17, the last day of his High and Alive Tour, Urban performed in Nashville. In one of his performances, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter was visibly emotional and needed time to compose himself while singing his love song, “Somebody Like You.” Fans understood and offered their support.

The Instagram page, Nashville Experience, posted a video of the emotional moment with a fan commenting, “We got your back, Keith! You are truly a sweetheart and deserve the universe. Keep doing what you're doing.”

The Tennessean Nashville reported that it was something the fans did that overwhelmed Urban.

Red Hearts

The crowd during the last night of his tour waved red hearts in the air as part of a surprise fan project. Before the show, fans had cut hearts from red construction paper, planning to hold the cut-up hearts in the air for him during his performance of “Somebody Like You.”

Upon seeing the overwhelming love and support from the crowd, Urban dropped to his knees while the band played an extended instrumental version of the track. He started singing again, still on his knees, as he sang the next verse, acapella, and full of emotion: “Sometimes it's hard for me to understand / But you're teachin' me to be a better man / I don't want to take this life for granted like I used to / I wanna love somebody, love somebody like you.”

Fan Encounter

Urban did not address any of the rumors about him, especially those surrounding his divorce from his wife, actress Nicole Kidman. In an encounter with a fan who happened to share the same name as his ex-wife, Urban fell over laughing when he found out her name. Still, he graciously helped her make an announcement.