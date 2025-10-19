Backstage Country
This Day in Country History: October 19

On Oct. 19, the 2024 Country Thunder Florida music festival was cancelled due to flooding, a movie about Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn was released, and Vince Gill sang a…

Hunter Hayes attends the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena
On Oct. 19, the 2024 Country Thunder Florida music festival was cancelled due to flooding, a movie about Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn was released, and Vince Gill sang a John Denver song at a tribute performance to the late singer.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Oct. 19 has seen inductees at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and the release of a biopic movie:

  • 2017: Bucky Covington, The Steep Canyon Rangers, and Jim Lauderdale were inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. This organization recognizes select artists and gives them the honor of induction for their significant contributions to the music industry.
  • 2019: A biopic film titled Patsy & Loretta premiered on the Lifetime broadcasting service. The movie told the story of the friendship between country music greats and influential female artists Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. Patsy Cline was a trailblazer in the country music industry, and influenced Lynn's singing and performing style.

Cultural Milestones

A tribute to John Denver and recognition of the victims of the Route 91 Music Festival shootings were some of the cultural milestones for Oct. 19:

  • 1997: GRAMMY Award-winning singer Vince Gill held an emotional tribute to the late John Denver, who had been killed in an experimental airplane accident. Gill sang Denver's hit song "Take Me Home Country Roads" at the tribute show held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
  • 2017: Cam, Big & Rich, and Rascal Flatts performed a concert called Vegas Strong — A Night of Healing. This was a benefit concert for victims of the horrific Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A performance at Ryman Auditorium and a music festival happened on this day:

  • 2013: The "Somebody's Heartbreak" singer Hunter Hayes performed for his second night at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The audience was treated to a performance by Hayes' special guest, Ashley Moore from the country band, The Pistol Annies.
  • 2024: Country music fans traveled to Sacramento, California, for the GoldenSky Festival held at Discovery Park. Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, and Gabby Barrett were the headliners at this music festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A marriage and a music festival occurred on Oct. 19:

  • 2018: Chris Carmack, known for his role as Will Lexington in the hit television show Nashville, married his sweetheart Erin Slaver at Mint Springs Farm in Nolensville, Tennessee. Carmack met Slaver on the set of Nashville, as she was a violin player for one of the bands depicted in the show.
  • 2024: As Hurricane Milton barreled through the Kissimmee, Florida, area, it left standing water at Osceola Heritage Park, forcing organizers of Country Thunder Florida to cancel the event.

Fans must have been disappointed not to attend Country Thunder Florida on Oct. 19, but they did receive refunds from the organizers. Although sad, it was also heartwarming to see country music artists pay tribute to those who were hurt or killed during the Route 91 Music Festival.

