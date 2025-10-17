The Holidays at Disneyland: Your Chance to Win Tickets

Enter for your chance to win a visit to experience the spirit of the holiday season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration!

The Holidays Begin Here at the Disneyland® Resort—and 107.9 Coyote Country wants you to enjoy the magic of the season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration! At Disney California Adventure® Park, enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Disney Festival of Holidays, and the nighttime water spectacular, World of Color Happiness!

And over at Disneyland® Park, rediscover holiday classics like the “Believe...in Holiday Magic” fireworks, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle and more. Make memories with family and friends, at the place where the holidays begin...and the joy of Disney never ends. Don’t miss a moment.

The holiday celebrations end Jan 7. Enter now!