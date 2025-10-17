Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Holidays at Disneyland: Your Chance to Win Tickets

Enter for your chance to win a visit to experience the spirit of the holiday season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration! The Holidays Begin Here at the Disneyland® Resort—and…

Taya Williams
Disneyland Contest Page

Enter for your chance to win a visit to experience the spirit of the holiday season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration!

The Holidays Begin Here at the Disneyland® Resort—and 107.9 Coyote Country wants you to enjoy the magic of the season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration! At Disney California Adventure® Park, enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Disney Festival of Holidays, and the nighttime water spectacular, World of Color Happiness!

And over at Disneyland® Park, rediscover holiday classics like the “Believe...in Holiday Magic” fireworks, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle and more. Make memories with family and friends, at the place where the holidays begin...and the joy of Disney never ends. Don’t miss a moment.

The holiday celebrations end Jan 7. Enter now!

Starting October 20, make sure you set a reminder to be listening each day for the “Magic Words” at 9a.m., 11a.m., 1p.m., 3p.m., and 5p.m. You’ll have 15 minutes to enter at CoyoteCountryLV.com. Then, listen at 5:40p.m. the same day, hear your name and you’ll have 10 minutes to call back and claim your prize!

View Official Contest Rules Here

Disneyland Resort
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
Disneyland Contest Page
ContestsAnother Chance to Win: Enter Online for Disneyland® Resort TicketsTaya Williams
The Fall Flavor Feast
ContestsThe Fall Flavor FeastElizabeth Urban
Monday Night At Gilley’s
107.9 Coyote CountryMonday Night At Gilley’sAlex Cauthren
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect