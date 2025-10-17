Megan Moroney Debuts New Single at Nashville Pop-Up Concert

Megan Moroney surprised fans on Tuesday afternoon with an unannounced pop-up event at La La Land Kind Cafe on 12 South, where she performed songs from her catalog and previewed her upcoming era.

“I wanted to come out to the place that really got me started and show you guys some love,” said Moroney.

The event drew fans who lined the streets around the coffee shop, many of whom responded to an Instagram announcement earlier Tuesday that revealed the promotion and rallied her Nashville fanbase. She took the stage around 2 p.m., delivering an acoustic rendition of the new single “Beautiful Things,” set for release on Oct. 24, alongside hits including “Wonder,” “Tennessee Orange,” and “Am I Okay?” before closing with “6 Months Later.”

“I really loved this album so much and it will always be so special to me, but I'm so excited for you to hear my next album once it comes out and “Beautiful Things” is one of my special songs to me in this next era,” said Moroney.

As part of the experience, Moroney partnered with La La Land to offer fans the chance to write uplifting messages on cup sleeves, which would be passed to future customers — an effort to spread kindness tied to her messaging beyond music.

“I just love the message she's trying to convey to her fans of kindness…It's bigger than just her music, and all the meanings behind her songs, it just shows she has a really good character,” said crowd member Bella Bovenzi.

Ahead of the show, fans were invited to text “BE KIND” for a chance to meet Moroney, a nod to her track “6 Months Later.” Her recent release of a live version of Am I Okay? also coincided with the event, boosting anticipation.

Fans traveled from afar to attend. “We're from Alabama, so we got ready in like 30 minutes and drove here as fast as we could, so we could see it. It was really fun and we loved it,” said crowd member Taylor Hendrix.