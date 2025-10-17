Carrie Underwood Shows Up Unexpectedly at Dove Awards for Gospel Duet

Carrie Underwood made some noise at the 2025 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards as a surprise guest, singing alongside Christian artist Ben Fuller in his song "If It Was Up To Me." The song was recorded this summer, and the audience was going crazy over the collaboration with Underwood and Fuller's duet. "If It Was Up To Me" jumped to the top of the list of event highlights of the night.

Underwood later said she loved how Fuller's message spoke to her own faith. "Ben is such a talented singer and songwriter, and I love the joy he brings to singing about his faith, which we have in common," she shared. "I was honored when he asked me to sing with him on 'If It Was Up To Me,' and I love how our voices blend on such a positive and uplifting song."

Fuller, who co-wrote the song, said it came from a deeply personal place. "When I wrote this song, I kept thinking about how difficult life can be and that if I was in control, I would make it a lot easier on myself," he explained. "But I would never know then how good God's plans can be. I am so grateful Carrie wanted to share her love for Jesus on this song with me."

The depth of emotion and message of hope in their performance was recognized by receiving a nomination for Bluegrass, Country, and Roots Recorded Song of the Year, and while it did not win, the performance elevated the audience into a moment of worship and community.

Underwood, who wore a white strapless dress and matching heels, ended the act with a gesture of faith, pointing upward as the crowd cheered. The singer's husband, Mike Fisher, played a role in introducing her to the song, recognizing how deeply its message resonated with her.

Following her win on American Idol in 2005, Underwood has achieved an extremely successful career, releasing nine albums, completing seven world tours, acting, business projects, and winning countless awards and accolades. In 2022, she won a GRAMMY for Best Roots Gospel Album for her 2021 gospel album, My Savior, which is representative of her affinity towards faith-based music.