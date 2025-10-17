Another Chance to Win: Enter Online for Disneyland® Resort Tickets

From November 14 - January 7, enjoy the sights, sounds and spectacular food of Disney's Festival of Holidays. The winter months at the Disneyland® Resort are a time of joy and holiday cheer. We want YOU to be able to experience the magical moments at Disneyland®!

Each day, we'll give you Magic Words at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. for your chance to WIN 2-Day, 1-Park per day Disneyland Resort tickets. BUT, we're also giving you a SECOND CHANCE to win a four pack of 2-Day, 1-Park per day tickets. Enter before 11:59pm Friday, October 31st. Fill out the entry box and submit below for your chance to WIN this prize.