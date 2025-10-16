Alan Jackson’s Last Concert Sells Out Fast

Alan Jackson’s fans weren’t kidding when it came to snapping up tickets for his final concert, since it sold out hours after the presale opened. When the country icon announced that this would be his grand farewell show, fans were waiting, and within hours, every single ticket was gone. Guess a lot of country fans wouldn’t want to miss the chance to be part of country music history.

One Last Round With Alan Jackson

The show, fittingly dubbed Last Call: One More For The Road – The Finale, marks the end of an era for this country legend. His final concert will be held next summer, June 27, 2026, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The venue choice was no accident. As Jackson puts it, where better to wrap up a legendary country career than in the heart of it all? “We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that's in Nashville, Tennessee – Music City — where country music lives. I gotta do the last one there. This is the last one out on the road for me.”

Aside from Jackson, other country music stars will also be present to join him on stage one last time, including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lee Ann Womack, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Eric Church, Cody Johnson, and Jon Pardi.

Sold Out in Five Hours

Per a press release, a little over five hours after tickets went on sale, the concert completely sold out. All in all, more than 55,000 tickets were sold, which is not surprising since over half a million fans registered for the pre-sale, according to Whiskey Riff.

Jackson felt gratitude for the demand for his show but also regretful for the fans who weren’t able to secure a ticket: “I’m proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans. I’m just sorry there weren’t enough seats for everybody who wanted one. I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years.”

Jackson revealed in 2021 that he had been living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a neurological condition he inherited from his father, which affects motor and sensory nerves. As a result, the disease might lead to impaired balance, weakened muscles, and foot deformities.