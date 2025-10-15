Kentucky Singer’s Latest Hit ‘Cowboy Killer’ Hits 12 Million Plays

On Oct. 10, Tyra Madison released her new single "Cowboy Killer," a country-pop anthem that pushes back against the familiar western story. The song began to take off with a rhetorical boom on the streaming services' weekly charts, netting Madison over 12 million plays, establishing her as a bold, emerging talent in country music.

Madison is an independent artist known for her strong vocals and storytelling ability, who has marketed herself as someone who pushes the boundaries of the genre. Her combination of traditional country sounds with modern pop has gained an expanding amount of attention from both fans and industry professionals.

“‘Cowboy Killer' is a baddie anthem for the girls who've had enough,” Madison said of the song. “Instead of the cowboy breaking hearts, she's the one riding into town, causing chaos, and disappearing before sunrise. Honestly, it's just for the girls who know they're the main character.”

The single challenges the long-embedded gender roles in country music, portraying a rebellious cowgirl as the anti-hero. Madison's lyrics exhibit a characteristic mix of empowerment and chaos that reflects just as much in the audience who relate to her theme of independence and assurance.

Madison was raised in Pine Top, Kentucky, and she developed her unique sound over many years invested in musicianship and performance. The prior song, "Papaw," also generated some buzz for its emotional storytelling and placed Madison as an engaging voice in the current country music landscape.