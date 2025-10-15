Keith Urban Hits: His Most Successful Singles by the Numbers

For more than two decades, Keith Urban, the Aussie-born superstar, has been serving up hit after hit. Urban is not just a fixture on the country charts; he practically settled and never left. With numerous No. 1 singles, millions of streams, and countless hours of radio airplay, Urban’s career is a prime example of what it means to have staying power in the industry.

Let's break down his hit list and decide which of his singles truly defines him as one of country music’s top hitmakers.

Keith Urban’s Hits

“But For The Grace of God”

Urban’s first No. 1 hit, “But For The Grace of God,” paved the way for his now long-lasting and thriving career. The breakthrough hit changed the trajectory of Urban’s career and also ended Capitol Records’ drought, during which no artist from the label had achieved a No. 1 single on the country charts. Not only was the track a crossover success, but the chart-topper also helped Urban become the second Australian artist to top both Billboard and Radio & Records country charts, following Olivia Newton-John.

Keith Urban - But For The Grace Of God (Official Music Video)

“Kiss A Girl”

Urban’s highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 hit at No. 16, “Kiss A Girl” achieved crossover success, making him different from other country artists who struggled to do so. The second single from his album, Defying Gravity, released in 2009, also reached No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Urban performed the song live during the American Idol Season 8 finale with Kris Allen.

The song follows the singer who wishes to kiss a girl and fall in love with her: “I wanna kiss a girl / I wanna hold her tight / Maybe make a little magic in the moonlight / Don't wanna go too far just to take it slow / But I shouldn't be lonely in this big old world / I wanna kiss a girl.”

Kiss A Girl

“You’ll Think of Me”

Another crossover hit, “You’ll Think of Me,” was a hit single from Urban’s third studio album, Golden Road, spending two weeks at the top spot of the US Hot Country Songs. It performed well on several charts: No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary chart, No. 6 on the Adult Top 40 chart, No. 38 on the Pop Airplay chart, and No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2024, Rolling Stone also included the track on its 200 Greatest Country Songs of All Time list at No. 185, and the song won Urban his first Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

Keith Urban - You'll Think Of Me (Official Music Video)

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Urban’s most-streamed ballad, the song follows the singer observing a lonely woman at a bar who seems to be having problems in her love life: “I can / See you over there starin' at your drink / Watchin' that ice sink, all alone tonight / And / Chances are you're sittin' here in this bar / 'Cause he ain't gonna treat you right / Well, it's / Probably not my place but I'm gonna say it anyway / 'Cause you look like / You / Haven't felt the fire, had a little fun / Hadn't had a smile in a little while, baby.”

A massive commercial and chart success, the song topped both the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, holding the No. 1 spot for an impressive 12 weeks. It also crossed over to mainstream audiences, peaking at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track went on to earn multiple honors, including two Grammy nominations, an ACM nomination for Single of the Year, CMA’s Single of the Year award, and the AMA for Favorite Country Song.

Keith Urban - Blue Ain't Your Color (Official Music Video)