Dasha Unveils Introspective New EP ‘Anna,’ Blending Vulnerability and Empowerment

Dasha has shared a new EP called Anna, a personal project consisting of eight songs that features her birth name, Anna Dasha Novotny. The work is representative of Dasha's progression in the realm of vulnerability and elation and marks a threshold in showcasing her evolution as a songwriter and performer.

The EP's featuring single, "Work on Me," arrived with a playful, empowering video set at an all-female mechanic shop. The song mixes flirtation and self-repair, and it ultimately addresses desire and healing with bright guitar hooks, layered harmonica, and pop-country polish. The video's choreographed sequences highlight independence and emotional renewal.

Other highlights include "Not At This Party," which has surpassed 133 million streams and inspired a remix by David Guetta, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance. “Oh, Anna!” reveals all the emotional layers and lets the listener observe Dasha's perhaps most raw and exposed performance yet. She sings, "I feel more like a scared little kid than I ever did back then. I need you to come back a little, come back a little. Make me that girl again," a lyric she discussed in a podcast interview.

"Getting back into the studio and writing helped me find myself again. This project is part one of my story," Dasha shared. "I'm still learning about Dasha, but I've remembered who Anna is. I can't wait for y'all to get to know her, too."

Additional tracks such as "Like It Like That" and "Train" expand on the themes of imperfection and rediscovery. Dasha combines vulnerability with self-assurance in both Anna and transforms that attribute into the emerging artist Nashville needs.