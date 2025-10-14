Benjamin Tod and Matt Heckler Drop Two Singles About Kentucky Coal Country

Acclaimed songwriters Benjamin Tod and Matt Heckler have joined forces for the first time, unveiling a surprise double single titled “Kentucky Coal” and “Cry You A River.” The collaboration unites two of Americana and folk's most authentic voices, both known for their emotionally charged storytelling and traditional roots influences.

“It's probably a good thing,” Benjamin Tod says, reminiscing about his initial missed connection with fellow songwriter Matt Heckler. “We commiserate often about if we had met when we were both in our darkness, we probably would have consumed each other or combined flames and consumed the entire world.” Fortunately, for the rest of the world — and for fans of the two widely loved artists — Tod and Heckler have since become good friends, and now, official collaborators.

“Kentucky Coal,” recorded at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville, pays tribute to Kentucky's coal mining heritage and the miners' enduring struggles, particularly in Muhlenberg County, where Tod currently lives. Written in about 20 minutes, the song reflects both artists' shared appreciation for regional storytelling and the working-class backbone of country music.

Its companion track, “Cry You A River,” took nearly six months to complete and draws inspiration from the history of Airdrie Hill, a once-operational furnace worked by prisoners. The song imagines their hardships through a lens of historical fiction, with both musicians bringing a haunting authenticity to the story. “We took the liberty of being creative with the history, but put ourselves in the time and place and really tried to feel what it would be like and what the conditions were, and what they do to you mentally,” says Heckler. “What it would do to any man — you'd want to flee and to run away.”