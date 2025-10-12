This Day in Country History: October 12

Among noteworthy events on Oct. 12, country megastar Blake Shelton officiated a wedding, Taylor Swift attended a special grand opening in Nashville, and drummer Scott Thomas got married in Las Vegas. Here are some more milestones from this day in country music history.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural milestones occurred on Oct. 12:

2010: Country music stars came out to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Oct. 12 to honor Loretta Lynn at the GRAMMY Salute To Country Music, hosted by the Recording Academy. The event featured performances by Martina McBride, Garth Brooks, Lee Ann Womack, and Reba McEntire.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans have had the opportunity to enjoy performances at music festivals, in stadiums, and on TV:

2002: Faith Hill was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 12. Sarah Michelle Gellar, star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was the host for this episode.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a tragic death to two joyous weddings, these are some of the industry changes that happened on Oct. 12:

2011: Joel "Taz" DiGregorio, longtime keyboardist, vocalist, and songwriter for the Charlie Daniels Band, was killed in a single-car auto crash on Oct. 12. He co-wrote several of the band's hit songs, including "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and "Simple Man."

