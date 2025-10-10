Gary LeVox and Akon Drop New Global Remix ‘Hold the Umbrella (Party Mix)’

A new remix titled "Party Mix" of the hit single "Hold the Umbrella" featuring Gary LeVox, the Rascal Flatts vocalist, and GRAMMY-winning artist Akon is out now. The remix, released by Big Machine Records, comes in the wake of the song's continued international popularity and follows subsequent fan feedback. The remix is intended to further expand the song's global appeal and will introduce new rhythms and influences from additional genres.

Since its release on May 16, "Hold the Umbrella" has achieved three million streams globally, 3.2 million views on YouTube, and 4.3 million views on TikTok. The track continues to reach new global audiences; Brazil is emerging as one of the strongest markets. Brazilian creators have received more than 300,000 views on TikTok, which resulted in a total user reach of about 15 million.

Renowned Latin artist De La Ghetto and duo Fernando & Sorocaba feature on the remix, giving "Hold the Umbrella" an anthemic Latin twist, cross-cultural appeal, and bolts of Brazilian, country, pop, and R&B. LeVox met Akon as judges on The Song, and something immediately clicked, and they decided to collaborate. "Hold the Umbrella," co-produced by Rudy Perez and Mickey Jack, is a testament to the relationship and authenticity of the music styles that inspire both artists' work.