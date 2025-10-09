Parker McCollum Renews Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music

Parker McCollum has renewed his global publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music, ensuring that, with their support, he can achieve success and maintain their relationship from the beginning of his career. McCollum is best known for songs like "Pretty Heart" and "Burn It Down." He is solidifying himself as one of the most compelling current songwriters in country music.

The Texas native, who first broke out with his 2015 debut album, The Limestone Kid, has since amassed more than 1.7 billion global streams and nearly 20 million in domestic album sales. His catalog, certified by the RIAA, contains multiple Platinum hits that are markers of his loyal support from a dedicated fan base constantly charting on the radio.

The self-titled album McCollum released in 2025 launched in the Top 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, which was another pivotal moment in his climb. He was awarded ACM's New Male Artist of the Year honor in 2022 and carried that momentum into the highly regarded Never Enough album in 2023. Currently on a nationwide tour, he has been spotlighted by Rolling Stone and Billboard as an Artist to Watch.

Parker McCollum shared, "Writing songs is where I'm myself the most. I'm a songwriter first, and getting to do what I love, alongside a team that has fully supported my journey since the very beginning, makes all the difference. I'm proud and grateful to have Jessi, Austen, and the entire Warner Chappell team on my side. The best is yet to come."

Jessi Vaughn Stevenson, VP, A&R, WCM Nashville, said, "Having the privilege to work with Parker has been one of the most creatively fulfilling and rewarding facets of my career. We're thrilled to continue our creative partnership with Parker, and excited for his current and upcoming chapters."

Austen Adams, President of Warner Chappell Nashville, praised McCollum's authenticity and drive, emphasizing the publisher's commitment to nurturing his continued success.